National Pianist To Perform Mugham Music In Moscow

Azerbaijani pianist Riad Mammadov will give a mugham concert in
Russia.
The concert will take place on December 18 at Zaryadye Concert
Hall in Moscow, Azernews reports.
Riad Mammadov will present a program combining mugham, jazz and
modern music to the Russian audience. He will be assisted by a team
of academic and folk musicians consisting of People's Artist of
Azerbaijan Teyyub Aslanov (singer, tambourine), Honored Artist
Aliagha Sadiyev (tar), Kamran Karimov (drums) and Sergey Korchagin
(double bass).
Riad Mammadov is considered one of the few professional
musicians in the world working in the jazz mugham genre.
The musician recorded a solo album with works by Tchaikovsky,
Chopin, and Debussy, two vinyl records with his own piano pieces,
and a single "Waiting for Aziza" in jazz mugham style.
In 2014, Riad was appointed special musical advisor for the 1st
European Games Ceremonies under musical directors, maestro Teodor
Currentzis, Vangelino Currentzis, and artistic director Dimitris
Papaioannou.
He was a student of such prominent music teachers as V.
Merjanov, A. Bonduryanskiy, M. Lidskiy, E. Nazirova, S. Beybutova,
and others.
While studying, Riad became a scholarship holder of the Heydar
Aliyev Presidential Fund. Upon graduating he was invited as a guest
artist to the Tchaikovsky Opera and Ballet Theatre.
The musician has successfully performed in over 15 countries. He
shared the same stage with the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra,
Qara Qarayev State Chamber Orchestra, the Canadian Chamber
Orchestra, the New Munich Orchestra, the State Academic Chamber
orchestra of Novosibirsk Philharmonia, headed by famous conductors
T. Currentzis, R. Abdullayev, M. Emelyanychev, A. Skoryer, T.
Geokchayev, E. Quliyev, and others.
As a pianist, he has been a participant in such music festivals
as the Niagara Music Festival (Canada), Diaghilev Festival
(Russia), Primavera Classica Festival (Russia), Music ark project
by V. Martinov (Russia), a Summer jazz festival in the Grand Hall
of the Moscow Conservatory, the U. Hajibayli International festival
(Azerbaijan), Caspian Jazz and Blues Festival, International Baku
Jazz Festival (Azerbaijan), the International music festival in
Gabala (Azerbaijan), Electro Jazz Festival in Electrotheatre named
after Stanislavsky and others.
His performances have been broadcast on television and radio in
Russia, Azerbaijan, Canada, Belgium and the U.S., and other
countries.
Riad has extensive teaching experience. He is also an author of
a number of scientific articles on the classification of genres in
Azerbaijan's modern music.