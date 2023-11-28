-->


Age Limit For Military Service In Azerbaijan Changes


11/28/2023 7:17:39 AM

The age limit for military service on fixed-term active military service for servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and for servicemen of extra-term active military service, warrant officers, and midshipmen in peacetime is changed, Azernews reports.

According to the draft, in accordance with Article 39 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Military Service", the age limit for military service is 36.5 years for fixed-term active military service servicemen and 48 years for extra-term active military service servicemen, warrant officers and midshipmen.

According to the law in force, in peacetime, the age limit for military service is 37 years for fixed-term active military service personnel and 45 years for extra-term active military service personnel, warrant officers, and midshipmen.

