Age Limit For Military Service In Azerbaijan Changes

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The age limit for military service on fixed-term active military
service for servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and for servicemen of extra-term active military
service, warrant officers, and midshipmen in peacetime is changed, Azernews reports.
According to the draft, in accordance with Article 39 of the Law
of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Military Service", the age limit
for military service is 36.5 years for fixed-term active military
service servicemen and 48 years for extra-term active military
service servicemen, warrant officers and midshipmen.
According to the law in force, in peacetime, the age limit for
military service is 37 years for fixed-term active military service
personnel and 45 years for extra-term active military service
personnel, warrant officers, and midshipmen.
MENAFN28112023000195011045ID1107499201
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.