UNDP To Continue Co-Operation With Azerbaijan In Field Of Demining

"UNDP will continue to work together with Azerbaijan in the
field of demining in the coming years."
According to Azernews , Alessandra Roccasalvo,
the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development
Programme in Azerbaijan, said at the II International Conference on
"Combating the Mine Threat: Innovations and Best Practices"
organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action
(ANAMA).
"As women are also at risk from landmines, they are able to make
a significant contribution to mine clearance. We are actively
developing the potential of every Azerbaijani citizen to tackle
this problem. With the support of the European Union, we have
established six demining teams. Today we are certifying two of
them, which are women. That is significant for many countries and
for us, and we endeavor to share that experience with the world.
Our efforts in mine clearance in Garabagh must be an example of
dedication, financial resources, expertise, and global partnership.
This is a task that cannot be accomplished by a country alone," she
noted.
Roccasalvo also emphasized that it is necessary to develop
partnerships to spread Azerbaijan's positive experience in the
field of demining around the world.
It should be noted that more than 100 representatives of
international organizations, operating and production companies
engaged in mine clearance activities from 25 countries, government
officials, as well as representatives of state structures and
diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are taking part in the II
International Technical Conference organized by Azerbaijan.
