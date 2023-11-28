US, German & French Embassies Involved In Illegal Financing Of Abzas Media

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The chargé d'affaires of the United States of America and
Germany, as well as the ambassador extraordinary and
plenipotentiary of France, were separately summoned to the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on November 28, 2023, Azernews reports
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it was brought to
the attention that the "AbzasMedia" news portal carried out illegal
financial transactions with the participation of organizations
registered in these countries, as well as the involvement of the
embassies of the mentioned countries in this activity, and a
serious objection was expressed to this activity.
It was noted that the International Development Agency of the
USA, FreedomNow, New Democracy Fund and other organizations
illegally transferred financial resources to the territory of
Azerbaijan, violating the rules of granting grants, and made
illegal contributions to the activities of "AbzasMedia".
According to the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan on
grant activities and grant agreements, grant agreements are
required to be state-registered in accordance with the relevant
procedure, and allocation of funds to unregistered projects is a
serious violation of the country's legislation.
At the same time, according to international practice, it was
mentioned that according to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan
on Media, the financing of the local media subject by individuals
or legal entities of foreign countries, as well as by state
institutions of foreign countries, is not allowed.
It was brought to attention that the illegal actions of the
embassies of the mentioned countries and their organizations in the
territory of Azerbaijan are a violation of the Vienna Convention on
Diplomatic Relations.
The Azerbaijani side strongly condemned this activity, which is
against the legislation of Azerbaijan and aims to interfere in the
internal affairs of the country, and it was brought to the
attention that it reserves the right to take appropriate measures
in accordance with the national legislation regarding the mentioned
facts.
