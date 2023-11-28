US denies allegations regarding forcing Ukraine into peace negotiations

(MENAFN) Amidst reports suggesting that the United States and Germany might be withholding arms shipments to Ukraine to compel peace talks with Moscow, a senior United States State Department official has vehemently denied any such coercion tactics. The alleged plan, first reported by German tabloid Bild, has sparked international speculation about the motivations behind recent adjustments in arms deliveries to Ukraine.



Assistant United States Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien addressed the media on Monday to clarify the United States stance, asserting that there is no policy aimed at pressuring Ukraine into negotiations. O'Brien emphasized, "We've always said that this is a matter for Ukraine to decide," according to Reuters.



Bild's report, citing anonymous sources, suggested that the United States and Germany are strategically limiting weapons shipments to Ukraine. The purported goal is to signal to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that recapturing lost territory may not be feasible, thereby encouraging him to engage in peace talks. The approach involves providing Ukraine with enough weaponry to maintain the current front line but withholding the resources needed for significant territorial advancements.



The veracity of Bild's claims remains uncertain, but there has been a discernible trend of reduced arms packages to Ukraine from the United States in recent months. During a visit to Kiev last week, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a new tranche of arms and ammunition valued at USD100 million. This marked a decrease from the USD125-million package announced earlier in the month and a notable contrast to the more substantial deliveries of USD400 million and USD500 million earlier this year.



The evolving nature of arms assistance to Ukraine has prompted questions about the underlying diplomatic strategy and the potential implications for the conflict in the region. While the United States affirms its commitment to supporting Ukraine, the nuanced adjustments in arms shipments have raised eyebrows, underscoring the delicate balance between military aid, diplomatic objectives, and the pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.





