Arab League To Observe Presidential Egyptian Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Arab League announced on Tuesday that it would follow up and observe the first round of the Egyptian presidential elections, which is scheduled to be held from December 10-12.

The Arab League is sending observers headed by the Assistant Secretary-General and Head of Arab Affairs and National Security Khalil Al-Thawadi.

The League General-Secretariat said in a statement that Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit formed this mission in response to the invitation from the head of the National Elections Authority in Egypt.

The statement said that the League's participation in following up on the presidential elections in Egypt showed keenness on keeping up with its member states to support and strengthen democracy, consolidate good governance and ensure the smooth conduct of electoral processes.

The statement indicated that the League's mission to follow up on the elections would meet with various parties concerned in organizing and preparing the elections.

The final report will include the mission's detailed observations on the elections and recommendations related to that. (end)

