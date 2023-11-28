Arab League Marks Int'l Day Of Solidarity With Palestinian People Weds.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Palestinian permanent representative to the Arab League Mohannad Aklouk announced on Tuesday a meeting with the other permanent representatives at the League secretariat headquarters in Cairo marking the UN's International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, commemorated annually on November 29.

Aklouk said in a statement this meeting is organized by Morocco, the current president of the league, Palestine and the Arab League Secretariat.

Aklouk also mentioned that this year's commemoration came at a time where the Israeli occupation was committing genocide on the people of Palestine through relentless and consistent bombardment of hospitals, schools, shelters, refugee camps, and other countless war crimes.

The settler colonialism and ethnic segregation in the West bank were still taking place, and the Judaization of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) the capital of Palestine, where the settlers are preventing the Muslims from praying in Al-Aqsa mosque, Alouk said. (end)

