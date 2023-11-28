Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesdday an invitation from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to participate in the 44th GCC summit due in Doha on December 5.
KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed Tuesday adherence to the constitution and the necessity of opening a new page of democratic cooperation between the government and parliament.
KUWAIT -- Members of the National Assembly began on Tuesday debating the grilliing motion filed by MP Muhalhal Al-Yassin against His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah after the latter expressed readiness for holding the discussion.
ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar arrives to Kuwait on Tuesday for a two-day visit, after concluding his visit to the UAE. (end) rk
MENAFN28112023000071011013ID1107499107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.