Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesdday an invitation from Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to participate in the 44th GCC summit due in Doha on December 5.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah affirmed Tuesday adherence to the constitution and the necessity of opening a new page of democratic cooperation between the government and parliament.

KUWAIT -- Members of the National Assembly began on Tuesday debating the grilliing motion filed by MP Muhalhal Al-Yassin against His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah after the latter expressed readiness for holding the discussion.

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar arrives to Kuwait on Tuesday for a two-day visit, after concluding his visit to the UAE. (end) rk