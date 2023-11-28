PM Defends Sacking Cabinet Ministers

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena defended sacking Cabinet Ministers who go against the Government.

The Prime Minister told Parliament that Cabinet Ministers must act with discipline and follow Government policy.

He said that any Cabinet Minister who does not follow Government policy must resign or can be sacked.

He recalled that the United National Party (UNP) had sacked senior Ministers Gamini Dissanayake and Lalith Athulathmudali for going against the party leadership at the time.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday sacked Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe following his outburst in Parliament.

Ranasinghe was informed that he had been removed from his Ministerial portfolio and all other positions held in the Government.

The Sports Minister was removed just minutes after he criticized the President and the Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka.

Ranasinghe alleged that his life was at risk and told Parliament that the President and Sagala Ratnayaka will be responsible should any harm come to him. (Colombo Gazette)