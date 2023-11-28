Qi Health Revolutionizes Women’S Health With Evidence-Based Chinese Herbal Medicine

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Qi Health introduces the first evidence-based digital health platform for herbal medicine, revolutionizing women's well-being with natural solutions.

New York, NY, 28th November 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Qi Health , a cutting-edge digital health platform dedicated to Chinese Herbal Medicine (CHM) emerges from beta today. Qi Health stands as the pioneer in using telemedicine for evidence-based herbal medicine delivery. The mission is clear: Help women break free from their undiagnosed health issues. By connecting patients with certified Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) doctors in the United States through video calls, Qi Health brings a transformative approach to women's healthcare.

Qi Health simplifies the journey to relief from female health-related symptoms. Patients effortlessly book appointments online, fill out a health questionnaire, connect with expert herbalists via video call, and get diagnosed with the root cause of their different health issues. The result is an individualized herbal medicine prescription, targeting the source of each symptom, as well as dietary and lifestyle recommendations.







Image Credits: Qi Health

In a world where Traditional Chinese Medicine often faces skepticism, Qi Health relies on rigorous research and evidence-based care. The World Health Organization's recognition of TCM in 2014 marked a turning point, acknowledging its significance in modern care delivery. Herbal medicines, with statistically proven efficacy in addressing issues from period pain to infertility, showcase the vast potential of Chinese Herbal Medicine.

Qi Health specializes in addressing the women's health-related symptoms such as period pain, PMS, PMDD, PCOS, endometriosis, as well as hormonal imbalance and fertility and postpartum struggles at their root cause. Using herbal therapies refined over 2000 years, Qi Health offers a natural, personalized approach, reducing inflammation and providing lasting relief. Clinically proven herbal medicines, coupled with the expertise of licensed practitioners boasting a collective 100+ years of experience.

Qi Health's user-friendly digital health platform and app empowers women to consult certified, renowned Chinese medicine practitioners from the comfort of their homes. The streamlined process, from scheduling telehealth consultations, 24/7 chat function to receiving monthly follow-ups for adjusting the treatment based on patient's condition development, ensures a seamless experience.

What sets Qi Health apart is its meticulous approach to herbal remedies. All prescriptions are individually crafted.

Distinguishing itself from typical supplement companies, Qi Health specializes in personalized herbal prescriptions, which feature a unique blend of up to sixteen distinct herbs, conveniently encapsulated for easy dosing. It's important to note that these medicinal doses can only be prescribed by certified herbalists, and go beyond the capabilities of off-the-shelf supplements, providing unparalleled efficacy.

Qi Health's vision extends beyond individual care; it aspires to make Traditional Chinese Herbal Medicine accessible to everyone with unexplained or untreated health issues. As the available doctors have healed thousands of patients, Qi Health is the go-to platform for women seeking long-term relief from menstrual issues, hormonal imbalances, fertility challenges, and postpartum concerns.

About Qi Health

Qi Health is an innovative digital health platform that provides women with access to customized herbal medicine for a variety of health concerns. Qi Health's expert medical staff is committed to using Chinese herbal medicine to deliver safe and effective pain relief by getting to the source of its patients' health problems.