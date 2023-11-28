City authorities in US rise dismantling of homeless encampments despite efforts

(MENAFN) In various cities across the United States, the prevalence of homeless encampments is on the rise, despite increased efforts to dismantle them. Will Taylor, 32, and Angelique Risby, 29, are among the countless individuals who have experienced the dismantling of their makeshift homes by city authorities. Armed with shopping carts and wagons, Taylor spent a summer morning helping tear down the tents and tarps that had served as homes for about a dozen people, marking one of many encampment clearances that occurred that July day in Portland.



City records reveal that the clearances are becoming more common, with over a dozen encampments removed on that particular day alone. The process involves giving residents approximately an hour to vacate the site, with city contractors subsequently breaking down the tents and tarps. Personal belongings that cannot be taken along are gathered, placed in clear plastic bags, tagged with removal details, and sent to a storage warehouse spanning 11,000 square feet.



For individuals like Taylor, who has experienced being swept at least three times in the four years of homelessness, the process can be challenging. However, he resignedly notes, "It is what it is. … I just let it go." Meanwhile, Risby, who has been homeless for two years, has adapted to the routine, stating, “Everything that I own can fit on my wagon.”



Homeless encampments have been a longstanding fixture in West Coast cities, but their proliferation is becoming more pronounced nationwide. The federal count of homeless individuals reached 580,000 last year, driven by factors such as the lack of affordable housing, the economic fallout from the pandemic, and limited access to mental health and addiction treatment.



Efforts to clear these encampments have intensified in response to public pressure, evident in cities from Los Angeles to New York. Records indicate that tens of millions of dollars have been allocated in recent years for these clearing initiatives. Despite these efforts, there appears to be little reduction in the number of tents occupying sidewalks, parks, and freeway off-ramps, highlighting the complexity and persistence of the homelessness crisis in the U.S.

