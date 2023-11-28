Lavrov ready to go back to OSCE

(MENAFN) In a diplomatic turn of events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is poised to participate in an upcoming meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in North Macedonia. The decision comes after European Union authorities determined that Lavrov's visit would not breach sanctions, marking a significant development in international relations.



Lavrov made the announcement during his address at the 'Primakov Readings' forum in Moscow on Monday, confirming his intention to attend the OSCE foreign ministers' summit in Skopje scheduled from November 30 to December 1. However, his attendance is contingent on Bulgaria opening its airspace for a Russian delegation. Lavrov expressed cautious optimism, stating, "If it works out, we will be there," emphasizing the potential for preserving the OSCE as a crucial platform for diplomatic dialogue.



While expressing hope for the OSCE's future, Lavrov issued a warning, casting doubt on organizations that he believes are "dominated by the United States and its allies." He cited examples such as NATO, the European Union, the G7, and the Council of Europe, asserting that these entities share similarities in their governance structures. According to Lavrov, both the Council of Europe and the OSCE have become "appendages of the European Union and NATO," serving as instruments to advance self-serving policies.



The European Commission's foreign policy service, led by Peter Stano, previously asserted that permitting a Russian aircraft to traverse European Union territory for the purpose of conveying a delegation to North Macedonia would not violate sanctions. The crucial role of Bulgaria in this context cannot be overlooked, as it shares an eastern border with North Macedonia and potentially lies on the flight path for Lavrov's journey from Russia. Notably, much of Europe, including Bulgaria, had closed its airspace to Russian planes as part of European Union sanctions imposed last year following Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.



Lavrov's participation in the OSCE summit, if realized, holds implications for diplomatic dynamics, reflecting a delicate balance between geopolitical considerations and the pursuit of constructive dialogue in a complex international landscape.





