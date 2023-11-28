NY cannabis regulators resolve lawsuit on dispensary openings

(MENAFN) On Monday, New York's cannabis regulators achieved a significant breakthrough by approving a settlement that aims to resolve lawsuits impeding the opening of recreational marijuana dispensaries. The move comes as officials strive to revive and stabilize the state's troubled legal cannabis market. However, the settlement still requires approval from a judge before it can be enacted, and the specific terms of the agreement have not been disclosed by the state's Cannabis Control Board.



The crux of the settlement lies in lifting a court order that has, since August, prevented the state from processing or issuing retail marijuana licenses. The legal hurdle emerged from lawsuits challenging rules that initially prioritized individuals with past drug convictions for many of the first licenses. This order has led to a significant delay in the establishment of recreational marijuana dispensaries in the state.



New York's retail marijuana market has faced numerous challenges since its inception nearly a year ago. Bureaucratic obstacles and legal battles have resulted in only about two dozen legal shops being able to operate, leaving farmers grappling with excess crops and a burgeoning black market filling the void.



Upon judicial approval of the settlement, over 400 provisional retail license holders will be able to proceed with opening their stores. Additionally, in an effort to kickstart the market, the New York State Cannabis Control Board has recently initiated a general application window for individuals interested in growing, processing, distributing, or selling marijuana. This move is expected to result in the issuance of more than 1,000 new licenses.



The lawsuits that prompted this regulatory intervention were filed by various parties, including a group of four military veterans and a coalition involving prominent medical marijuana companies. These legal challenges contested the state's regulations that initially granted priority to individuals with drug convictions for the first wave of dispensary licenses. The resolution of these disputes signifies a pivotal moment in the efforts to streamline and revitalize New York's cannabis market.

