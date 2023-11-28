Ukrainian army utilizes ‘50-year-old Ladas’

(MENAFN) The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has identified the first human case of a novel strain of swine flu, signaling potential health risks as authorities investigate the origin and transmission of the virus. While the patient experienced mild symptoms and fully recovered, the discovery raises concerns about the emergence of a new variant of the H1N2 virus, distinct from previously known strains.



The UKHSA announced the finding on Monday, emphasizing that the virus is different from the sporadic H1N2 variants affecting humans globally and shares similarities with a strain typically found in British pigs. Investigations are underway to determine the source of the infection and assess the potential for further cases. UKHSA Incident Director Meera Chand stated, "We are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce any potential spread."



This revelation follows China's National Health Commission's acknowledgment of a surge in pneumonia cases among children, attributing it to known pathogens rather than a new virus.



The World Health Organization (WHO) has formally requested an explanation from Beijing regarding the increased infections, prompting additional clinic openings in affected areas by China's health ministry.



The historical context of the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic, commonly referred to as "swine flu," adds urgency to monitoring and addressing the current swine flu variant. The 2009 pandemic, originating from Mexico, led to widespread infections, affecting millions of people globally and resulting in a significant number of confirmed deaths. The identification of a new swine flu strain in the United Kingdom underscores the ongoing challenges in managing influenza variants and the importance of swift and coordinated responses to prevent potential outbreaks.



As public health authorities intensify efforts to trace and contain the new swine flu variant, global health organizations remain vigilant, drawing lessons from past pandemics to enhance preparedness and mitigate the impact of emerging infectious diseases. The discovery prompts a broader conversation about global cooperation in addressing evolving health threats and the imperative of research and surveillance to stay ahead of potential public health crises.

.



MENAFN28112023000045015687ID1107498805