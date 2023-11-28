President-elect of Argentina to meet White House national security adviser

(MENAFN) Argentina's newly elected right-wing President, Javier Milei, is scheduled to meet with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and other officials on Tuesday in Washington, as confirmed by the White House. The meeting comes as part of Milei's visit to the United States and will focus on discussions with key administration figures, although President Joe Biden himself will not be in attendance due to prior engagements in Georgia and Colorado.



According to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, the Treasury Department has also arranged for Milei's economic policy advisers to meet with senior Treasury officials on the same day. The discussions are anticipated to center around the economic policy priorities of the incoming Milei administration.



Kirby emphasized the United States' interest in continued cooperation with Argentina, describing the country as a "healthy and vibrant partner in this hemisphere on many, many issues." He expressed the administration's eagerness to hear about President-elect Milei's ideas and policy directions, aiming to maintain open channels of communication between the two nations.



A spokesman for Milei, speaking on the condition of anonymity, clarified that the Washington meetings are protocol-driven and aimed at explaining the economic plan of the incoming administration. The key focal points reportedly include fiscal adjustment, monetary reform, state reform, and deregulation. The spokesman emphasized that the purpose of these discussions is not to seek financial assistance but rather to articulate the economic vision and priorities of the new Argentine leadership.

MENAFN28112023000045015682ID1107498744