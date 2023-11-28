Thanksgiving eve accident ends lives of construction CEO, children

(MENAFN) A devastating three-vehicle crash, still under investigation as of Monday, took the lives of Zach Muckleroy, the 44-year-old CEO of Fort Worth-based construction company Muckleroy & Falls, along with his two young children. The tragic incident occurred on November 22, approximately 45 miles west of Austin. Media reports revealed that Muckleroy's 12-year-old son Judson and 9-year-old daughter Lindsay were also among the four fatalities.



Zach Muckleroy's wife, Lauren, survived the accident and was airlifted to an Austin hospital, as reported by University Christian Church in Fort Worth in a message to its members. The church held a vigil on Friday night, drawing hundreds of mourners, as the community grappled with the sudden loss.



A poignant Facebook post from Muckleroy & Falls highlighted Zach Muckleroy's deep devotion to his family, emphasizing how he "treasured his family" and had a unique charisma that could light up any room. The construction company expressed the profound impact of his presence in their heartfelt post.



The Texas Department of Public Safety has not released the names of the individuals involved in the crash, which occurred when a truck traveling northbound on U.S. 281 crossed into the southbound lanes, colliding with an SUV driven by a woman. The SUV had a man and two children as passengers. Subsequently, a car driven by another woman, traveling behind the SUV, struck the vehicle, causing it to roll. The tragic incident has left a community in mourning and underscores the unpredictable and devastating nature of traffic accidents.

