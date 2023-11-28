Wall Street declines as investors await inflation, consumer confidence reports

(MENAFN) Stocks on Wall Street saw a slight downturn as investors turned their attention to eagerly anticipated reports on inflation and consumer confidence. Following four consecutive winning weeks, the S&P 500 posted a 0.2 percent decline on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 56 points, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1 percent. Notably, Shopify's shares rose on the back of a Black Friday record, with its merchants generating USD4.1 billion in worldwide sales.



Investor focus now shifts to the Conference Board's upcoming consumer confidence report on Tuesday and the release of October's inflation data on Thursday, a metric closely monitored by the Federal Reserve.



In Monday's trading, the S&P 500 closed at 4,550.43, marking a 0.2 percent contraction. The Dow settled at 35,333.47 with a 0.2 percent decline, and the Nasdaq composite finished at 14,241.02 with a 0.1 percent dip. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies experienced a 0.4 percent decrease, closing at 1,801.15.



Year-to-date performance as of Monday reveals a diverse landscape: The S&P 500 is up 18.5 percent, the Dow has risen by 6.6 percent, the Nasdaq shows a substantial 36.1 percent increase, and the Russell 2000 has risen by 2.3 percent.

