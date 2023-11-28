DHL Express Relocates Two Retail Outlets In Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: DHL Express, one of the world's leading international express service provider, in an effort to reinforce its commitment to customer convenience and accessibility, has inaugurated two new retail outlets in Dhaka.

Md Miarul Haque, Managing Director of DHL Express Bangladesh inaugurated the relocated service points through a simple ceremony. ASM Shakil, Head of Commercial and other high officials of DHL Express Bangladesh were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Md Miarul Haque, Managing Director, DHL Express Bangladesh, said, "As a customer-centric organisation, DHL Express is dedicated to enhancing the overall customer experience. The relocation of these two retail outlets to Gulshan-1 and Tejgaon reflects our commitment to providing our customers with accessibility and convenience. We understand the importance of being present where our customers are and these new outlets signify our investment in the communities we serve.”

Over the years, DHL Express Bangladesh has continuously expanded its services, adapting to the changing needs of the market, mentioned a release. Currently, there are 31 service points, five service centres and one import bond in the country, it added.

It may be mentioned here that the relocated Gulshan-1 Service Point is now located Silver Tower, Ground Floor, 52 Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan 1 and the Tejgaon Service Point is located at 240, Tejgaon Industrial Area, Ground Floor, in the capital.

The new retail outlets are now ready with all necessary equipment, trained staff, digital tools and security measures to assist customers with their shipping needs, concluded the release.

T