China Expo First Test Of Xi-Biden Rapprochement

Amazon, Honeywell, Intel and several other top-tier American companies are slated to participate in the first China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing this week. The event is seen by some as an early test of the stabilization of US-China relations announced by presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping two weeks ago in San Francisco. The expo, held in conjunction with the Global Supply Chain Innovation and Development Forum, has attracted 515 enterprises and institutions, about a quarter of them from countries outside of China. Half of those have joined Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative. Only 5% are from the US but they include high fliers such as Apple, Cargill, ExxonMobil, FedEx, GE HealthCare, Google, Starbucks, Tesla and Qualcomm.

