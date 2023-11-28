Arab Parliament Welcomes Extended Humanitarian Truce In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Arab parliament welcomed the extension of the humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip for two more days, allowing the entrance of more humanitarian aid as well as the release Palestinian detainees.

In a statement, the parliament asked for an immediate and final ceasefire and to secure humanitarian access to the Palestinians in the Gaza strip.

It praised Qatar and Egypt's diplomatic efforts to extend the period of the humanitarian truce for a further term to ease the suffering of the Palestinians.

It demanded the International community to take their political, legal and ethical responsibilities to call for a ceasefire and hold the Israeli occupation forces accountable for their horrific crimes against Palestinian civilians, including children and women, for over 50 continuous days.

The parliament demanded from the Israeli occupation forces to allow delivery of humanitarian aid that meets the needs of people in Gaza.

The parliament stressed that peace in the Middle East would only be achieved through the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as future capital according to the international legitimacy. (end)

mfm













MENAFN28112023000071011013ID1107497254