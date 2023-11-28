Nordenvation's Pre

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Modern-day businesses are run on SAP and the organizations that are looking for a scalable solution can avail of the Pre-sales Interface Cockpit/Suite©, the ADDON that is available on SAP Store currently. Offered by Nord envation, this value-adding SAP ADDON Tool can help to gain huge value in the business along with reduced cost. It works like a one-stop solution that is designed to manage all the activities in a single dashboard centrally. It simplifies the order capture process in a user-friendly manner.

This all-in-one solution is integrated with S/4 Hana Cloud and SAP BTP which streamlines the activities by reaching out to those customers who are looking to get a breakthrough in their order-capturing and e-invoicing processes. The Pre-sales Interface Cockpit can be easily implemented in any business system that can adapt according to the needs of the customers. The tool is able to boost business operations without impacting its standard functionality. It is comprised of the features of Excel upload, EDIFACT upload, XML upload, RFC, IDOC, Proxy, BAPI Function, etc many others.

The Pre-sales Interface Cockpit/Suite© is now available on the SAP store, ready to be integrated by various businesses across the industries. Find more information at .

