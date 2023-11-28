Angie Wong Whistleblower @Angiewong Investigative Findings Published Said Stan Fitzgerald Legacy PAC Founder

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Miami, Florida Nov 28, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

By L-Strategies:

In May 2023 Vet Voice media network officially partnered with VFAF and VFAF State Chapters to include all VFAF website news releases as part of their press publications.

Vet Voice media was the concept of Stan Fitzgerald, Angie Wong, Vlad Lemets, Josh Macious and Jared Craig. The news outlet falls under L-Strategies LLC for ownership. Representatives from VFAF, and their state chapters, creating“News” would be considered Journalists and be afforded the same first Amendment rights as mainstream media. Vet Voice media reps would also be considered for press pass options to cover public events and Wong pitched the idea of owning a mobile news van. Fitzgerald being a former detective suggested using Patrick Collis to do investigative journalism. at the time of conception, the Vet Voice would go on to report on one of its founding members Angie Wong.

Private Investigator Patrick Collis, of Spartan Investigations, used his journalism credentials to publish not only his findings into Angie Wong but to create a historic record of the results as they were occurring in real-time for public news information.

Collis published the investigative journalistic results on the Virginia Veterans for America First News tab which can be read at . The series on Angie Wong tells the investigative story in 39 segments.

The first two segment chronicle the Initial case leading to Angie Wong's removal including the reasons a non-disclosure was offered for Wong's protection.

Vet Voice media published a segment titled“ The Booker Tapes” which reads like a gritty crime novel of yesteryear with modern evidence such as recorded phone conversations, written texts, and emails proving the case and published story.

Most recently the news agency published“The Three Shades of Wong. The false narrative that changed to fit the false allegations” This piece documents the chameleon like changes of Wong's whistle-blower claims.

Discussions are currently in progress for a documentary with a possible title of“The Mysterious Madam Wong”

Recently Stan Fitzgerald released a documentary titled“The Fall of Deceit“starring General Flynn, Admiral Kubic, Roger Stone, Laura Loomer, and many other America First well known figures.

Fitzgerald is nearing the release of a film starring Victor Avila about the border crisis and the Vet Voice production team is already gearing up a confidential film project to be released in February 2024 relative to Veterans and First Responders.