Some 111,207 Hectares Cleared Of Mines Since November 2020: ANAMA Head

"As a result of demining operations carried out from November
2020 to date, 111,207 hectares have been demined in Azerbaijan,"
Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National
Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), said at the II International
Conference on "Combating Mine Action", Azernews reports.
"A total of 109,552 mines and other explosive objects (30,753
anti-personnel mines, 18,531 anti-tank mines, and 60,268 unexploded
ordnance) were detected and neutralized," Chairman stressed.
The Chairman of the Board noted that Azerbaijan is among the
countries most contaminated by mines globally. Suleymanov also
mentioned that according to preliminary calculations, about 1.5
million mines were placed in the territories of Azerbaijan
liberated from occupation, and about 9 thousand square kilometers
of territory were mined.
It should be noted that the II International Technical
Conference organized by Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100
representatives of international organizations, operating and
production companies engaged in demining activities from 25
countries, government officials, as well as representatives of
state structures and diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.
