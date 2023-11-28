Meeting Defense Ministers Of Azerbaijan, Georgia And Turkiye Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 27, Baku hosted a trilateral meeting between the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yashar Güler, and the Minister of Defense of Georgia, Mr. Juansher Burchuladze. Azernews reports

At the meeting, it was noted that our peoples have lived in good neighborliness and friendship for centuries, and today these ties are developing steadily under the leadership of the three countries' heads of state and government. It was emphasized that cooperation based on mutual trust is of great importance in terms of ensuring the well-being of our peoples.

The importance of joining efforts in the fight against factors that may pose a threat to regional security was mentioned at the trilateral meeting. The Defense Ministers highlighted the significance of expanding the scope of trilateral exercises and training.

Sides expressed confidence that the expansion of trilateral cooperation in the field of defense will contribute not only to our countries but also to strengthening peace, stability and security in the region.

The meeting exchanged views on the development prospects of cooperation in the fields of military, military education, military medicine and other aspects of mutual interest.

At the end, a press conference was held for media representatives and a protocol was signed on the conclusion of the trilateral meeting.

