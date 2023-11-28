Meeting Defense Ministers Of Azerbaijan, Georgia And Turkiye Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 27, Baku hosted a trilateral meeting between the
Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of
Türkiye, Mr. Yashar Güler, and the Minister of Defense of Georgia,
Mr. Juansher Burchuladze. Azernews reports
At the meeting, it was noted that our peoples have lived in good
neighborliness and friendship for centuries, and today these ties
are developing steadily under the leadership of the three
countries' heads of state and government. It was emphasized that
cooperation based on mutual trust is of great importance in terms
of ensuring the well-being of our peoples.
The importance of joining efforts in the fight against factors
that may pose a threat to regional security was mentioned at the
trilateral meeting. The Defense Ministers highlighted the
significance of expanding the scope of trilateral exercises and
training.
Sides expressed confidence that the expansion of trilateral
cooperation in the field of defense will contribute not only to our
countries but also to strengthening peace, stability and security
in the region.
The meeting exchanged views on the development prospects of
cooperation in the fields of military, military education, military
medicine and other aspects of mutual interest.
At the end, a press conference was held for media
representatives and a protocol was signed on the conclusion of the
trilateral meeting.
MENAFN28112023000195011045ID1107497201
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.