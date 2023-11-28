Peter Mihalko: EU Will Continue To Support Azerbaijan In Demining

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The EU will continue to support Azerbaijan in the field of humanitarian demining, the Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Peter Mihalko, said speaking at the II International Conference on "Combating the Mine Threat: Innovations and Best Practices" organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Azernews reports.

"Demining is absolutely essential to ensure dignified life, security, prosperity and safe return. The European Union has been Azerbaijan's reliable partner in demining and is the largest international donor in this field. Since 2020, we have successfully implemented several projects together with ANAMA, as well as with international partners such as UNDP, UNICEF, and other international organizations," Mihalko stressed.

According to Mihalko, the EU is a world leader, globally supporting demining initiatives.

Mikhalko also mentioned that the EU plays the role of a peacemaker in the region, contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development.

It should be noted that the II International Technical Conference organized by Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100 representatives of international organizations, operating and production companies engaged in mine clearance activities from 25 countries, government officials, as well as representatives of state structures and diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.