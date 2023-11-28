Peter Mihalko: EU Will Continue To Support Azerbaijan In Demining

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The EU will continue to support Azerbaijan in the field of
humanitarian demining, the Head of the European Union (EU)
Delegation to Azerbaijan, Peter Mihalko, said speaking at the II
International Conference on "Combating the Mine Threat: Innovations
and Best Practices" organized by the Azerbaijan National Agency for
Mine Action (ANAMA), Azernews reports.
"Demining is absolutely essential to ensure dignified life,
security, prosperity and safe return. The European Union has been
Azerbaijan's reliable partner in demining and is the largest
international donor in this field. Since 2020, we have successfully
implemented several projects together with ANAMA, as well as with
international partners such as UNDP, UNICEF, and other
international organizations," Mihalko stressed.
According to Mihalko, the EU is a world leader, globally
supporting demining initiatives.
Mikhalko also mentioned that the EU plays the role of a
peacemaker in the region, contributing to peace, stability, and
sustainable development.
It should be noted that the II International Technical
Conference organized by Azerbaijan is attended by more than 100
representatives of international organizations, operating and
production companies engaged in mine clearance activities from 25
countries, government officials, as well as representatives of
state structures and diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan.
