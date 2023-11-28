-->


Work Is Underway To Create Carbon-Neutral Zones In Liberated Territories: Deputy Minister


11/28/2023 6:10:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"Work is currently underway to create a carbon-neutral zone in the liberated territories," Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Umayra Taghiyeva said at a round table on global climate change held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to Tagiyeva, one of the main goals is to create a carbon-neutral zone in the territories liberated from occupation:

"Work for this is already underway. Climate change issues are included in the country's strategic documents and state programs. We will achieve the set goals".

