Work Is Underway To Create Carbon-Neutral Zones In Liberated Territories: Deputy Minister

Abbas Ganbay
"Work is currently underway to create a carbon-neutral zone in
the liberated territories," Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources Umayra Taghiyeva said at a round table on global climate
change held in Baku, Azernews reports.
According to Tagiyeva, one of the main goals is to create a
carbon-neutral zone in the territories liberated from
occupation:
"Work for this is already underway. Climate change issues are
included in the country's strategic documents and state programs.
We will achieve the set goals".
