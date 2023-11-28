President: Over Past 30 Years, Cooperation Between Azerbaijan, Albania Has Developed Dynamically

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic
relations between Azerbaijan and Albania, the friendly ties between
the two countries, which stem from the will of our friendly
peoples, have strengthened, our mutually beneficial cooperation has
developed dynamically,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
as he sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Republic
of Albania Bajram Begaj on the occasion of the national holiday of
his country.
“The establishment of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Albania last
year, including our reciprocal visits, gave an impetus to raising
our interstate relations to a new level, and expanding our
cooperation in various areas, particularly in the energy sector,”
the head of state said in his message.
“I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts
to strengthen our relations of friendship based on mutual trust and
support, and deepen our beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and
in the framework of international organizations,” President Ilham
Aliyev emphasized.
MENAFN28112023000195011045ID1107497196
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.