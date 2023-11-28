Russians Have Not Made Any Confirmed Advances Near Avdiivka - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are attacking in six directions near Avdiivka, heavy fighting continues.

This is said in a report by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

According to analysts, Russian forces did not make any confirmed advances as of November 27.

As noted, heavy fighting is ongoing near the Avdiivka Coke Plant in northeastern Avdiivka and the industrial zone southeast of Avdiivka.

Russian sources reiterated claims that Russian forces captured all of the industrial zone southeast of Avdiivka and reached Avdiivka's southeastern outskirts

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled more than 30 Russian assaults east of Novobakhmutivka (13km northwest of Avdiivka); northeast of Berdychi (7km northwest of Avdiivka); south of Novokalynove (12km north of Avdiivka) and Tonenke (7km west of Avdiivka); and near Stepove (3km north of Avdiivka), Avdiivka, Sieverne (6km west of Avdiivka), and Pervomaiske (11km southwest of Avdiivka).

Ukraine's General Staff84 combat clashes on front lines in past 24 hours

Ukrainian Tavria Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun stated that Russian forces continued ground attacks in groups of 10 to 20 personnel each. He added that Russian forces are attacking in six directions in the Avdiivka area.

In addition, Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces made unspecified advances near Kruta Balka (5km east of Avdiivka) and the Avdiivka Coke Plant, although ISW has not observed visual confirmation of these claims.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces successfully counterattacked near Avdiivka on November 27.

As reported, the last six weeks have likely seen some of the highest Russian casualty rates of the war in Ukraine so far, the UK Ministry of Defence said this in an intelligence update .