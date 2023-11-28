Russian Troops Hit Residential Building In Nikopol, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, the Russian army attacked Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region. The Russian shell hit a multi-story building, killing a man and injuring two more people.

Serhii Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"In the morning, the occupiers hit Nikopol. An artillery shell hit a five-story building. A 63-year-old man was killed. Two women - 65 and 63 years old - were injured," he wrote.

Russians hitRih with missile

There may be people under the rubble. Relevant services are working at the scene.

Earlier it was reported that the aggressor hit the city of Kryvyi Rih with a missile overnight Tuesday. The details are being established. In addition, the Russian army shelled Marhanets community of Nikopol district with heavy artillery.