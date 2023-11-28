Civilian Injured As Russian Army Shells Village In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the village of Lvove in Kherson region with artillery, injuring a civilian.

Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav district military administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the morning, the enemy shelled the village of Lvove in Tiahynka territorial community with artillery," the report says.

A 40-year-old man was injured in the shelling.

As Ukrinform reported, a woman who was wounded in an enemy shelling of Lvove village on November 24 died in the hospital.