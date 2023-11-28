Russian Missile Strike On Zaporizhzhia Damages Seven Apartment Buildings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven high-rise buildings have been damaged in Russia's morning missile strike on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Anatolii Kurtiev, acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Community workers have started eliminating the aftermath of today's missile strike. At this time, damage was recorded in seven high-rise buildings. Specialists with the municipal emergency service are covering the broken windows with OSB sheets," he wrote.

A city council tent has been set up at the site and representatives of the district administration and social workers are recording the damage and providing people with advice.

On Tuesday, November 28, at around 09:00, the enemy fired an Iskander-M missile at a city enterprise, injuring one person.