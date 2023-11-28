Ukraine, Italy Start Talks On Security Guarantees

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The first round of consultations between Ukraine and Italy on the signing of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, as envisaged in the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, has begun.

That's according to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The Ukrainian negotiating team was headed by Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva.

According to Zhovkva, Ukraine has already started bilateral consultations with all G7 countries, including Italy and it is Italy that will be presiding over the G7 next year.

"We appreciate the significant contribution of our Italian friends to defending Ukraine and bringing our common victory closer. The provision of security guarantees to Ukraine by Italy will be an important step towards our country's membership in the EU and NATO," he said.

The negotiators discussed approaches to the content and format of the future bilateral agreement and agreed on a schedule for further communication.

On July 12, the leaders of the Group of Seven nations approved the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Photos: Office of the President of Ukraine