Carbon Neutrality Feat In Azerbaijan's Liberated Lands To Hit Key Goals - Deputy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Achieving carbon
neutrality in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is one of the main
goals, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan Umayra Taghiyeva said, Trend reports.
She spoke at a round table on global climate change and noted
that this goal is included in strategic documents and state
programs of Azerbaijan.
Samir Valiyev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Energy Minister, previously
stated that by the end of 2027, a total of 1,870 megawatts of green
energy will be incorporated into Azerbaijan's energy system,
resulting in a 33 percent share of renewable energy sources.
He went on to say that one of the key goals is to turn lands
liberated from Armenian rule into green energy zones.
Azerbaijan is one of the countries with significant renewable
energy potential. Thus, the country's technical potential for
renewable energy sources is 135 GW on land and 157 GW at sea. The
economic potential of renewable energy sources is predicted to be
27 GW, with wind energy accounting for 3,000 MW, solar energy
accounting for 23,000 MW, biofuel accounting for 380 MW, and
mountain rivers accounting for 520 MW.
