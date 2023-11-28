-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Sets Up Hydrometeorological Stations In Karabakh And Zangezur


11/28/2023 6:09:42 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. A total of 16 hydrometeorological stations have been installed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Zangezur, Head of the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Nazim Mahmudov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a round table on global climate change.

He noted that 64 automatic hydrometeorological stations have been established in Azerbaijan since 2019.

Will be updated

MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107497184

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search