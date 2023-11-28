Azerbaijan Sets Up Hydrometeorological Stations In Karabakh And Zangezur

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. A total of 16 hydrometeorological stations have been installed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Zangezur, Head of the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Nazim Mahmudov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a round table on global climate change.

He noted that 64 automatic hydrometeorological stations have been established in Azerbaijan since 2019.

Will be updated