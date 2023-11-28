ICRC Staff Meets With Azerbaijani Citizens Held In Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The ICRC
representatives in November visited the Armenian detainees in
Azerbaijan as well as Azerbaijanis detained in Armenia, Head of the
Public Relations Department of the ICRC office in Azerbaijan Ilaha
Huseynova told Trend .
"According to its mandate, during such visits, the ICRC assesses
the treatment of detainees and conditions of detention and helps to
ensure that the detained individuals can restore or maintain
contact with their families. As per the ICRC's procedures, the
observations and recommendations related to its visits are only
shared with the detaining authorities," Huseynova added.
The ICRC visited the leader of the "Dashnaktsutyun" nationalist
party in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, the former so-called "chairman of
parliament" of the separatists David Ishkhanyan, the former
so-called "president" of the separatists Arayik Harutyunyan, the
former "state minister" Ruben Vardanyan, so-called "first deputy
commander of the defense army" and "served" in the rank of "major
general" of the separatist regime Davit Manukyan , the former
so-called "foreign minister" of the separatist regime David
Babayan, former so-called "presidents" of the separatists Bako
Sahakyan and Arkady Ghukasyan, and former "defense minister" of the
separatists Levon Mnatsakanyan.
In Armenia, ICRC visited servicemen of Azerbaijan's Ministry of
Defense - Agshin Babirov (born in 2004) and Huseyn Akhundov (born
in 2003), who went missing in April of 2023, ending on Armenia's
territory, due to bad weather conditions on the border of Shahbuz
district of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107497183
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.