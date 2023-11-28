Iranian President's Visit To Türkiye Calls Off

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Iranian
President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Türkiye has been canceled, the
Turkish Presidential Administration said, Trend reports.
"The visit was announced earlier this month by Turkish President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said the heads of state would hold talks
on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the Presidential
Administration said.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on
November 13 that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will make an
official visit to Türkiye on November 28.
