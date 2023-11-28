-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian President's Visit To Türkiye Calls Off


11/28/2023 6:09:41 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Türkiye has been canceled, the Turkish Presidential Administration said, Trend reports.

"The visit was announced earlier this month by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said the heads of state would hold talks on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the Presidential Administration said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on November 13 that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will make an official visit to Türkiye on November 28.

MENAFN28112023000187011040ID1107497181

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search