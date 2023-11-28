UNDP Says Azerbaijani Women Could Help With Demining Of Country's Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will continue to work together with Azerbaijan in the field of demining in the coming years, said UNDP Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Alessandra Roccasalvo at the II International Technical Conference "Combating Mine Threat: Innovations and Best Practices", Trend reports.

She pointed out that women in Azerbaijan also have potential to make significant contribution to mine clearance.

"With the support of the European Union, we have established six demining teams. Today we are certifying two of them, which are compiled from women. This is significant for many countries and for us, and we are eager to share this experience with the world," said Roccasalvo.

"Our efforts in mine clearance in Karabakh must exemplify dedication, financial resources, expertise, and global partnership. This is a task that cannot be accomplished by a country alone," she added.

Roccasalvo also emphasized that it is necessary to develop partnership to spread Azerbaijan's positive experience in the field of demining around the world.

The conference has been organized by Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA). More than 100 representatives of international organizations, operating and production companies engaged in mine clearance activities from 25 countries, government officials, and representatives of state structures and diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan are taking part in the event as well.



Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel