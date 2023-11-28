UNDP Says Azerbaijani Women Could Help With Demining Of Country's Territories

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. United Nations
Development Program (UNDP) will continue to work together with
Azerbaijan in the field of demining in the coming years, said UNDP
Resident Representative in Azerbaijan Alessandra Roccasalvo at the
II International Technical Conference "Combating Mine Threat:
Innovations and Best Practices", Trend reports.
She pointed out that women in Azerbaijan also have potential to
make significant contribution to mine clearance.
"With the support of the European Union, we have established six
demining teams. Today we are certifying two of them, which are
compiled from women. This is significant for many countries and for
us, and we are eager to share this experience with the world," said
Roccasalvo.
"Our efforts in mine clearance in Karabakh must exemplify
dedication, financial resources, expertise, and global partnership.
This is a task that cannot be accomplished by a country alone," she
added.
Roccasalvo also emphasized that it is necessary to develop
partnership to spread Azerbaijan's positive experience in the field
of demining around the world.
The conference has been organized by Azerbaijan National Agency
for Mine Action (ANAMA). More than 100 representatives of
international organizations, operating and production companies
engaged in mine clearance activities from 25 countries, government
officials, and representatives of state structures and diplomatic
corps accredited in Azerbaijan are taking part in the event as
well.
