Qatari Plane Heads To Egypt's Al-Arish Carrying Aid To Support Palestinian Brothers In Gaza

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



A Qatari Armed Forces plane headed on Tuesday to the city of Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 31 tons of aid including foodstuffs provided by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Charity (QC), in preparation for transporting it to Gaza, bringing the total number of planes to 27 with a total of 910 tons of aid.

The aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's full support to the brotherly Palestinian people during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.