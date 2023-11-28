Kuwait Mps Ok Referral Of Topics To Relevant Cmtes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Members of the National Assembly during Tuesday regular session approved assigning relevant committees to address a host of topics namely regulating trade in psychotropic medicines and irregularities in Kuwaitis' employment in the private sector and halt of visas for expatriate families.

The MPs approved a number of letters; one proposes submitting a bill for amending the law on usage and trade of psychotropic drugs to the committee of internal and defense affairs and other deals with non-factual employment of citizens in the private sector.

They approved a request by the committee of improving business environment to allow examine repercussions of halting entry visas for expatriate families and visas for private sector's personnel.

Moreover, the legislators blessed a letter recommending the adoption of a national initiative to cope with negative impact of heavy rains, another advising that the committee of protecting public funds follow up on the case of the army fund, military bureaus affiliated to the ministry of defense and tasking the committee members to carry out field investigations in and outside Kuwait.

Other topics that would be referred to the competent commissions upon their approval were the state digitization, infringements on state lands, roads repair, developing the northern region, Al-Harir city project, developing the ports and the islands. (end)

