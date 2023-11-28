Kuwait's Eighth Int'l Conf. On Energy Research, Development Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The eighth International Conference on Energy Research and Development kicked off on Tuesday, under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmd Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness appointed the Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Social Works Jassem Al-Ostad to attend the opening ceremony.

Al-Ostad said during the opening speech that Kuwait is keen to support research institutions, which specializes in providing energy locally and internationally.

Al-Ostad praised the conference, stressing His Highness' keenness to pay attention to the vital and strategic energy case, in addition to the role of Kuwait University in providing various research and development studies as well as hosting the conference.

On his part, Acting Director of Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) Dr. Mashan Al-Otaibi said in his speech that the conference discusses various topics and exchanges experiences to find solutions that contributes to achieving energy goals.

He stated that KISR paid attention regarding energy research and development, especially renewable energy, noting that their ninth strategic plan includes various researches in this field.

Acting Director of Kuwait's University Mishari Al-Harbi said in his speech that the conference aims to encourage scientific research and studies, which provides opportunities for local engineers and researchers to benefit from this field.

Chairman of Kuwait Society of Engineers, Faisal Al-Attal said that they held a two-day training workshop, in cooperation with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), affirming the society's keenness on pushing Kuwaiti engineers towards technological progress in various engineering fields. (end)

