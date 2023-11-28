IICO Chairman Affirms Kuwaitis Unwavering Support Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Dr. Abdullah Al-Matouq -- chairman of Kuwait's International Islamic Charity Organization (IICO) and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres special advisor -- affirmed on Tuesday Kuwait's unwavering support to the Palestinian cause humanitarianly and politically.

Dr. Al-Matouq gave a statement to KUNA regarding Kuwait's support for Palestine the last 75 years, which marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People to be held on November 29.

He added that the UN considered Kuwait as an International humanitarian aid center, pointing out his country has rushed to help the Palestinians in Gaza with 23 charities sending aid.

This occurred under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Social Affairs, as well as sending 30 relief planes containing vital things like ambulances, medical care and electricity, he revealed.

Dr. Al-Matouq affirmed that Kuwait would keep on supporting Palestine through all means necessary especially in the current sorrowful situation where the Israeli occupation forces are carrying out an inhumane and brutal campaign against the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian people in the West Bank. (end) slm