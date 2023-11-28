SONNA: Somali Troops Kill 4 Gunmen In Eastern Galgadud Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Somali army have killed four Al-Shabab militants in the east of Galgadud region in Galmudug State, Somalia, the military said on Tuesday.

The Somali National News Agency (SONNA) quoted officers in the army as saying that during the aforementioned operation, a weapons cache belonging to the militants was seized.

The army added that they continued to cooperate with the pro-government resistance to "destroy terrorists in forest areas."

These operations came after the Somali disaster management agency said that the Al-Shabab militants continued to obstruct the delivery of relief aid from reaching people affected by the recent floods in Somalia. (end)

