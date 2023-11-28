-->


Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Another Palestinian Youth Northwest Ramallah


11/28/2023 6:05:41 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed on Monday a young Palestinian in the village of Kafr Ein, northwest Ramallah.
Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press release that Malek Dagher, 17, was shot dead during a raid, a few hours after killing Yaseen Al-Asmar, 26, near Ofer Prison.
Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces stormed Deir Ammar refugee camp, west of Ramallah, and demolished a house belonging to the family of a Dawoud Dars, a Palestinian slain by the Israeli forces back in August. Dars was accused of ramming an Israeli military checkpoint. (pickup previous)
