Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Another Palestinian Youth Northwest Ramallah

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed on Monday a young Palestinian in the village of Kafr Ein, northwest Ramallah. Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press release that Malek Dagher, 17, was shot dead during a raid, a few hours after killing Yaseen Al-Asmar, 26, near Ofer Prison. Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces stormed Deir Ammar refugee camp, west of Ramallah, and demolished a house belonging to the family of a Dawoud Dars, a Palestinian slain by the Israeli forces back in August. Dars was accused of ramming an Israeli military checkpoint. (pickup previous) nq

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.