Wholesale Trade Index Up 1.68% In First 3 Quarters Of 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 28 (Petra) - The index of wholesale trade prices edged up by 1.68% during the first three quarters of 2023, reaching 105.71 points, compared to 103.96 points for the same period in 2022, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).Machinery prices increased by 3.64%, motor vehicles and motorcycles by 3.04%, while fuel, minerals, and construction material decreased by 0.18% during the same comparison timeframe, said the DoS's quarterly report issued on Tuesday.Additionally, the index rose by 0.98% in Q3 2023, reaching 105.77 points, up from 104.74 points in Q3 2022.The index rose due to an increase in machinery prices by 2.74%, agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages, and tobacco by 2.34%, motor vehicles and motorcycles by 2.02%, and textiles, clothing, and personal and household goods by 0.51%. However, fuel, minerals, and construction material prices decreased by 3.01%.