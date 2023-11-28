FM To Partake In BIE-Paris General Assembly

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Paris, Nov. 28 (Petra) - On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi is set to engage in the proceedings of the 173rd session of the General Assembly of the International Exhibitions Bureau (BIE-Paris), an inter-governmental organization created to supervise international exhibitions, in Paris.This participation aligns with the Kingdom's endorsement of Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, in its candidacy for hosting the World Expo 2030. The upcoming elections will determine the selected city to host this significant global event.