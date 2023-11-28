Israeli Tanks Target Sheikh Radwan Neighbourhood, Al-Shati Camp In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 28 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation tanks early Tuesday opened fire on the outskirts of the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood and the Al-Shati Camp, northwest of Gaza, breaching the humanitarian ceasefire in effect in the Gaza Strip.This violation occurred despite Qatar's announcement of a two-day extension of the truce between the involved parties.Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces attacked two farmers working on their land east of the Al-Maghazi camp, killing one and injuring the other, as confirmed by the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.On the third day of the temporary humanitarian ceasefire, seven Palestinians were injured by gunfire from the occupation troops near Al-Quds Hospital in Tel Al-Hawa, west of Gaza City, and the Indonesian Hospital in Beit Lahia, north of the Strip.Despite the truce, the occupation forces continue to bar around 1.7 million displaced individuals in the southern region of the Gaza Strip from returning to inspect their homes and properties, many of which were bombed and destroyed in the central and northern areas. Additionally, they are unable to search for their missing family members due to threats of targeting.