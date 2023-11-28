Nissan Middle East elevates ownership experiences with six-month manufacturer-backed warranty on Genuine Parts

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (28 November 2023) – Nissan solidifies its commitment to customer satisfaction and quality, by announcing a six-month manufacturer-backed warranty on all genuine parts sold in the Middle East. This move cements the brand’s reputation and commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and ownership experiences throughout the region.

Unlike conventional warranties that solely apply to parts fitted at Nissan Service Centers, this manufacturer-backed warranty encompasses parts sold over the counter, allowing customers the flexibility to choose where they have the parts installed. The warranty is not only limited to purchases made directly from Nissan Service Centers, but also includes parts sold by authorized wholesalers and dealers across the region.

Thierry Sabbagh, President of Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East, and Managing Director of Nissan Middle East, said: "At Nissan, customers reside at the center of our strategy and through a broad range of class-leading products and services, we remain committed to enhancing ownership experiences across the region. This six-month manufacturer-backed warranty on genuine parts not only reflects the exceptional quality of our products but also signifies our dedication to providing our customers with the added safety and peace of mind they deserve.”

Enhancing safety and protecting customers throughout the region against manufacturing defects, the manufacturer-backed warranty applies to a broad range of Genuine Parts, excluding improper diagnosis, poor workmanship/repair, and installation damages. Forming part of a larger ecosystem to protect customers and their safety, Nissan is actively developing and delivering a number of counterfeit spare part identification training sessions to authorities, partners, and customers across the Middle East, while spreading awareness on the risks associated with counterfeit products through its newly launched ‘Keep Asking Why’ campaign.

The six-month manufacturer-backed warranty joins a robust offering of after-sales products and services aimed at improving customer experiences across the region. This includes the introduction of the 5W30 Nissan Genuine® Motor Oil – a uniquely-formulated motor oil that elevates engine performance and protection, as well as Nissan Service, which aims to offer greater value and convenience to customers by building trust with clear and transparent communication over online and offline channels.

Nissan’s aftersales product portfolio in the Middle East, which includes over three million spare parts, is available across the brand’s partner network in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon, and Jordan.





