(MENAFN- DIAC) Dubai, November 12, 2023 – The world's largest and most prestigious gathering of air power leaders, the Dubai International Air Chiefs' Conference, held its 11th Edition today, on November 12, 2023, at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm, in conjunction with the start of the 18th edition of the Dubai Airshow 2023.



The conference commenced with the inauguration by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs in attendance of Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office.



This year, DIACC hosted over 80 official delegations worldwide, alongside top CEOs from local, regional and international companies specialising in defence, aviation, advanced space technology and artificial intelligence.



The conference opened with a resounding keynote address delivered by His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, “The United Arab Emirates is always proud to host such exceptional events that drives us towards the horizons of hard work and achievements in the field of aviation. Such events facilitate the obtainment of the desired objectives and brings us closer to a prosperous and promising future accompanied by the support of our wise leadership.”



His Excellency continued: “We are navigating a path of unwavering progress, seizing every opportunity, buoyed by the steadfast support extended by the visionary leadership of the UAE in development, scientific research, and investment in Emirati capabilities. Over the past two decades since the inaugural edition of DIACC, active and continuous participation of experts in this crucial sector is imperative. It facilitates the exchange of experiences, insights from other nations, and lessons learned, collectively shaping a promising and sustainable future to cater to the specialized markets in aviation and space sciences."



DIACC provides a unique platform for decision-makers and leaders in the Air Force and Air Defence industries to convene and delve into the latest advancements in strategic planning, artificial intelligence, and aircraft technologies. The focus is on achieving a harmonious balance between cutting-edge and traditional technology solutions. In this year's conference, three pivotal discussion sessions unfolded, spotlighting the most significant transformational shifts in air power.



In the first session, titled "Leadership in the Information Age" senior delegates from the Italian Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and the UAE Air Force & Air Defence gathered to discuss the evolving challenges faced by air power leaders. They addressed key topics such as preparing airmen for a high-technology operational environment, adapting to the changing character of warfare in an information and data-centric world, and developing information leaders capable of inspiring change in an AI-driven world.



The second session, "Development - Education, Equipment, And Training" featured senior officers from the U.S. Air Force Central Command, Indian Air Force, and the former Chief Information Officer of the U.S. Department of the Air Force. The discussions revolved around optimizing decision-making processes by leveraging emerging capabilities to overcome challenges with command and control, manned-unmanned teaming, and embracing AI to accelerate the effectiveness of fighting forces.



The conference concluded with the third session, "Manpower - Recruiting and Retaining Talent," with contributions from the French Air and Space Force, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and RAND Project Air Force. Topics of discussion included redefining civil-military partnerships and the role of the private sector in unleashing innovation, talent, and skills in air power, addressing future threats by cultivating a new cadre of specialists required in fifth-generation air power, and exploring the impact of space and AI on future military requirements.



For the past two decades, the Dubai International Air Chiefs' Conference has provided a unique platform for air power leaders from around the world to deliberate on the most pressing strategic and operational-level challenges facing air forces. The air power paradigm is shifting as multi-domain operations continue to evolve the role for space and cyberspace for air forces, necessitating transformation in recruitment, training, and operational approaches. DIACC stands as an essential forum for allies and partners to converge at the leadership levels to share insights, lessons learned, and future force planning.



This year’s gold sponsors are Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, and Dassault Aviation, and associate sponsors include Boeing, MBDA, Saab, Rafael, and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. Media partners include Foreign Policy, Defense News, Arabian Aerospace, Cyber Defense Magazine, Al Jundi, and Nation Shield.







