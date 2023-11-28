VDO.AI Achieves Google Certified Publishing Partner Status

(MENAFN- VDO.AI) [New Delhi, India - November 20, 2023] – VDO.AI, the foremost global advertising technology innovator, proudly announces its recent certification as a Google Certified Publishing Partner (GCPP) marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for advertisers and publishers. This achievement not only underscores VDO.AI's dedication to excellence but also heralds a new era of lucrative revenue monetization, unwavering commitment to quality, and transparency opportunities for publishers globally.



VDO.AI secured its prestigious Google Certified Publishing Partner status through a comprehensive evaluation process, highlighting the company's profound expertise and demonstrated success in delivering outstanding outcomes for clients. This thorough assessment considered diverse elements, such as generating revenue for publishers, maintaining publisher relationships, ensuring customer satisfaction, and more.



VDO.AI's Google Certified Publishing Partner status delivers a comprehensive array of benefits to publishers, solidifying its role as a strategic ally. Equipped with advanced tools for revenue monetization aligned with industry best practices, VDO.AI ensures a seamless commitment to quality, evident in the assurance of optimal Google health scores. Addressing industry challenges such as ad spending slowdowns, VDO.AI's certified solutions empower publishers with unmatched agility and flexibility. Moreover, VDO.AI's specialized expertise successfully mitigates spoiler challenges, fortifying a secure and fraud-resistant advertising environment for publishers.



“Our Google Certified Publishing Partner status is not just a certification; it's a demonstration of our unwavering dedication to providing solutions that empower publishers to thrive. We are excited about the potential for revenue monetization and user engagement that this certification brings, reinforcing our mission to redefine the possibilities of digital advertising.”, commented Amitt Sharma, CEO of VDO.AI



"We are thrilled to achieve the prestigious Google Certified Publishing Partner status. This certification not only validates our commitment to providing top-notch solutions but also reinforces our dedication to the success of our partners. As we continue to push the boundaries of advertising technology, this recognition positions us as a key player in shaping the future of digital advertising." added Arjit Sachdeva, CTO, VDO.AI.





MENAFN28112023007271015592ID1107496928