(MENAFN- The Revelation Consultancy DMCC) Sennheiser proudly announces the success of its 3rd Annual Workshop for Musicians.

Sennheiser’s Sunset Soiree, organized in association with Melody House and with support from Last Seen Live, the Fridge and Craft by Merlin, was celebrated as the most unique event for musicians this year.

November 2023. On Tuesday November 14th, BlaBla Dubai vibrated with melodies, rhythm, and style as a fusion of sound created by artists in the city jamming together brought life to a fun-filled evening.

Sennheiser’s Sunset Soirée had more than 50 musicians from varied genres and backgrounds jamming together, testing audio equipment, and learning in sync. The result was a melee of melodious music in a fun-filled setting and the discovery of the right gear, the most suitable equipment along with deals from Sennheiser, Melody House, Barcoe Studio, Last Seen Live, the Fridge entertainment and Craft by Merlin.

Innovative Techniques and Technologies:

Musicians had the unique opportunity to explore cutting-edge microphone technologies and innovative live performance techniques, providing them with valuable insights to enhance their craft. There are few opportunities in the UAE where audio experts, official distributors, studio owners and artists can meet and interact exploring the best sound for live performance.

Sunset Soiree is just such an event where learning mixes with pleasure as Sennheiser Qualified Audio professionals provide hands-on training with Sennheiser and Neumann Microphones, live performance monitoring systems and the latest generation of wireless microphone technology.

The workshop consisted of a hands-on demo with Sennheiser EW-D and EW-DX wireless microphone systems with every conceivable microphone capsule, Neumann’s MCM miniature clip mic system, the renowned KMS 104 handheld, the new MT 48 audio interface, and NDH 20 monitoring headphones to demonstrate the evolution of the industry, and highlight the value of the right gear for artists.

Hands-On Learning and Expert Guidance

Elisa Astrid, Singer Songwriter performing a solo



The evening featured a product presentation by the Technical Applications & Engineering team at Sennheiser Middle East, Ryan Burr and Fadi Costantine. Ryan Burr, Head of Technical Sales & Application Engineering, Professional Audio at Sennheiser Middle East, says, “This year was the 3rd edition of Sunset Soiree for musicians. We didn't just amplify sound; we amplified creativity, inspiration, and the power of music. It's not just about manufacturing audio equipment, it's about empowering the voices that shape our world.”

“Sunset Soiree is a live workshop that gives both aspiring and established artists the opportunity to explore and understand the technical aspects of live sound and how they can benefit from working with Sennheiser equipment and training. Our team members and resellers were on hand at the Sunset Soiree to extend any support needed by the artist. “



Bernard Tockmaji, performing a solo, in picture, Sennheiser EW-D wireless microphone system

Collaborative Networking

The event fostered a collaborative environment, enabling musicians to connect, share experiences, and build a supportive community within the industry.

Pirlanta of Last Seen Live observed,” Coming together for a collective goal to educate and amplify the voices of talents within the music community helps us keep the ecosystem running. Our Last Seen Live team and artists have had an incredible time and we look forward to many more impactful collaborations in the future. “

“It’s such a good vibe to be surrounded by your other family in a way from the music industry” says Bea Kadri, Singer Songwriter, when asked about her experience regarding the workshop. “I am here to see the different selection of microphones that are needed for my live performance” she added.

“I sang, I networked with musicians I had never met before, I got to try the various microphones and could see the difference between them, so yes it was nice” said Ingrid Naccour, singer and vocal teacher.

Ciara Jones, Director of Marketing, The Fridge Entertainment said their team was delighted to be part of Sunset Soiree. “It was a wonderful opportunity for us to network with others in the music industry as well as test new products that could work in our own live music venue, The Fridge Warehouse. To see and hear many of our musicians try out this equipment on the night was invaluable as well as being a fun, jam session'. She said.











Saif Sami, Musician from Metarust band said, “I am always excited for the showcases that are coming out, I am here to see the latest products and to reconnect with the music community in Dubai”

Mig Cardamone, Sales Director, Sennheiser Middle East said, "Our 3rd Annual Workshop for Musicians represents a significant chapter in our ongoing commitment to empowering musicians with the tools they need to thrive. Sennheiser’s Sunset Soiree is about fostering a community where musicians can explore, learn, and create, a harmony of technology, skill, and passion, resonating with every artist who believes in the transformative power of sound.”

Sennheiser expresses gratitude to the participants, sponsors, and industry partners who contributed to the success of the 3rd Annual Workshop. The company remains dedicated to advancing the field of audio technology and supporting musicians on their artistic journeys. Live and social media contests and giveaways added to the excitement of another memorable evening.



